

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) said that its Chief Financial Officer Richard Johnson, age 64, will retire effective early April 2019.



Johnson will be succeeded as the company's Vice President-Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer by Robert Wrocklage (age 40) effective January 1, 2019. Johnson will stay on as Senior Vice President-Administration, continuing to assist in the transition before retiring.



Kenneth Bockhorst who, as previously announced, will become Chief Executive Officer on January 1, 2019, stated, 'Rick's wealth of experiences across all areas of finance and administration coupled with his dedication to Badger Meter and its employees have significantly contributed to our success. I am grateful for his 18 years of loyal service and his commitment to a smooth transition.'



The company also announced that Beverly L.P. Smiley (age 68), Vice President-Controller, will also be retiring effective in late March 2019 after an extraordinary 46 years of dedicated service to Badger Meter, the past 22 of which included controllership and principal accounting officer responsibilities. Smiley's successor will be named at a later date.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX