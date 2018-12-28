sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 28.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,13 Euro		+0,26
+2,02 %
WKN: 866405 ISIN: US1567001060 Ticker-Symbol: CYT 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTURYLINK INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENTURYLINK INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,43
13,696
14:03
13,57
13,57
16:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENTURYLINK INC
CENTURYLINK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTURYLINK INC13,13+2,02 %