

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenturyLink, Inc.'s (CTL) customers across the U.S. were impacted by a nationwide internet outage Thursday. Customers from California to New York were reportedly impacted by the outage that began early on Thursday.



CenturyLink said on Twitter Thursday night that its engineers and technicians have identified a network element that was impacting customer services and estimated that services would be restored within four hours.



The telecommunications company did not provide further details as to how many customers were affected by the internet outage or the cause of the problem.



But in a tweet on Friday, the company said it has discovered some 'additional technical problems' as its service restoration efforts were underway.



'We continue to make good progress with our recovery efforts and we are working tirelessly until restoration is complete. We apologize for the disruption,' CenturyLink said.



The Massachusetts State Police said the nationwide outage was affecting 911 calls placed on cellular phones in several states, including Massachusetts, while calls made to 911 using a landline appeared to be working.



The Idaho Statesman reported that the internet problems led to the temporary shutdown of phone services at the Idaho Department of Correction and the state's Department of Education. Reports also indicated that some ATM machines were not working in Idaho and Montana.



Downdetector.com noted that while majority of the reported problems were related to internet service, some customers were also having issues with their phone and cable.



Jessica Rosenworcel, a member of the Federal Communications Commission, also said via Twitter that the FCC needed to investigate the nationwide outage.



