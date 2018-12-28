

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Friday's session with a strong gain, recovering some of the heavy losses it endured earlier this week. Traders were encouraged after markets on Wall Street rebounded sharply on Thursday after an initial setback.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 2.85 percent Friday and finished at 8,429.30. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 2.86 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 2.65 percent.



Roche was the top gainer among the index heavyweights, climbing 3.3 percent. Novartis gained 2.7 percent and Nestle added 1.9 percent.



UBS jumped 4.1 percent, Julius Baer advanced 3.6 percent and Credit Suisse finished higher by 3.4 percent.



Swiss Re and Zurich Insurance increased by 3.2 percent each and Swiss Life rose 3.0 percent.



Swatch Group increased 2.9 percent and rival Richemont added 3.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX