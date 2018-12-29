

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) announced that it is still in the process of seeking approval by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission or FTC for its acquisition of NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM) and therefore now expects the transaction to close in early 2019.



NxStage, which like Fresenius Medical Care North America is headquartered in the Boston, Massachusetts area, was founded in 1998 and has approximately 3,800 employees worldwide.



Fresenius Medical Care is a provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with its core business, the company provides related medical services in the field of Care Coordination. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).



