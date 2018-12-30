

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation, expressing their willingness to push for implementation of their agreements reached during the G-20 summit in Argentina, according to the reports.



Trump wished Xi and the Chinese people a happy new year, saying that the U.S.-China relations are very important and closely followed by the whole world.



He reportedly said he values the great relations with Xi, adding that he is pleased to see the teams of both countries are working hard to implement the important consensus reached between him and Xi during their meeting in Argentina.



Trump said relevant talks and coordination are producing positive progress. He hopes results will be reached to the benefit of both U.S. and Chinese peoples as well as people of all nations.



Xi, for his part, extended best wishes to Trump and the U.S. people upon the arrival of the new year.



Xi reportedly said both he and Trump hope to push for a stable progress of the China-U.S. relations, adding that the bilateral ties are now in a vital stage.



The Chinese president said he and Trump had a very successful meeting early this month and reached important consensus in Argentina.



