

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Monday release December results for its manufacturing, non-manufacturing and composite indexes, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In November, the manufacturing index had a score of 50.0, while the non-manufacturing index came in at 53.4 and the composite was at 52.8.



Australia will provide November numbers for private sector credit; in October, credit was up 0.4 percent on month and 4.6 percent on year.



Malaysia will see November figures for producer prices; in October, producer prices were up 0.3 percent on month and 0.7 percent on year.



Finally, a number of regional bourses are closed on Monday for New Year's Eve, including South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand and Japan.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX