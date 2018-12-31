

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China fell into contraction in December, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday with a PMI score of 49.4.



That's down from the no-change mark 50.0 in November, falling beneath that mark and into contraction. A score above 50 signals expansion.



The bureau also said its non-manufacturing PMI climbed to 53.8, up from 53.4 in the previous month.



As a result of the two scores, the bureau's composite index came in at 52.6 - down from 52.8 a month earlier.



