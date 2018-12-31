

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Monday.



The aussie rose to 1.0523 against the kiwi and 0.7067 against the greenback, from its early lows of 1.0483 and 0.7034, respectively.



Against the yen and the loonie, the aussie advanced to 78.06 and 0.9626, from its early lows of 77.60 and 0.9590,respectively.



The aussie strengthened to a 4-day high of 1.6180 against the euro, off its previous low of 1.6251.



The next possible resistance for the aussie is seen around 0.725 against the greenback, 1.08 against the kiwi, 80.00 against the yen, 0.97 against the loonie and 1.60 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX