

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Banking giant Wells Fargo agreed to pay $575 million to settle state-level claims for deceiving consumers. The third largest bank admitted that it systematically scammed its customers for 15 years, from 2002 to 2017.



Wells Fargo has acknowledged that its employees opened more than 3.5 million unauthorized deposit, credit card, and other accounts. It conducted transfers of funds without customer authorization over various periods from 2002 through 2017. The bank charged improper mortgage rate-lock extension fees and forced insurance policies on millions of auto loans.



The settlement will be distributed with all 50 US states and the District of Columbia. The bank will also open a consumer restitution review program.



The settlement was announced on Friday after a nationwide federal investigation.



The bank employees reportedly claimed that they engaged in the fraud for fear of losing jobs if they didn't meet Wells Fargo's aggressive sales goals.



Meanwhile, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced that the state will recover $148.7 million in settlement with Wells Fargo.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX