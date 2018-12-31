

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open higher in thin trade Monday amid holidays in Frankfurt and Milan.



Underlying sentiment may remain supported on hopes of U.S.-China trade deal after U.S. President Donald Trump said that trade negotiations with China were 'moving along very well' toward a comprehensive deal.



The Bloomberg said, citing two people familiar with the matter that a U.S. government delegation would travel to Beijing in the week of Jan. 7 to hold the first face-to-face trade talks with Chinese officials since Trump and China's Xi Jinping agreed on a 90-day truce in Argentina earlier this month.



Asian stocks crept higher as signs of progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations helped investors shrug off weak manufacturing data from China.



China's manufacturing sector fell into contraction in December, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed with a PMI score of 49.4, down from the no-change mark 50.0 in November. The non-manufacturing PMI climbed to 53.8 from 53.4 in the previous month.



The U.S. economic calendar for this week starts off relatively quiet due to the holiday on Tuesday, although the Labor Department's monthly jobs report is likely to be in focus later in the week.



Traders are also likely to keep an eye on any developments in Washington, D.C. Political commentators suggest an agreement to end the partial government shutdown is unlikely to be reached before Democrats take control of the House next Thursday.



The dollar index inched higher while oil bounced back from an 18-month low, but remained on track to post its first yearly decline in three years.



On Friday, U.S. stocks ended on a mixed note after a roller-coaster session the previous day that saw the biggest reversal since 2010.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq inched up 0.1 percent, while the Dow slid 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.1 percent. The major averages jumped 3-4 percent for the week due largely to the historic rally on Wednesday.



European markets rallied on Friday after steep losses the previous day on concerns about slowing global growth, the impact of partial government shutdown in the U.S., uncertainty about U.S-China trade deal and Brexit.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed 2 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both surged around 1.7 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rallied 2.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX