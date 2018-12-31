

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump's enthusiastic comments on the 'big progress' in trade talks with China helped reduce trade frictions between the world's top two economies.



Chinese state media also cited President Xi Jinping as saying that he believed both sides wanted 'stable progress.'



Meanwhile, the Italian parliament has approved the government's 2019 budget after reaching a truce with Brussels.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 27 points or 0.58 percent at 4,705 in opening deals after surging around 1.7 percent on Friday.



Among the top gainers, Dassault Systemes, Kering, Peugeot and Renault were higher by 1-3 percent.



Elsewhere, Asian markets ended the day mixed after the release of weak China data, while U.S. stock index futures point to a strong open later in the day amid signs of progress in trade talks between the United States and China.



