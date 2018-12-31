

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - A Tokyo court approved Monday prosecutors' request to extend the detention of former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn until January 11 due to the latest allegation of financial misconduct, Nikkei Asian Review reported.



Ghosn, initially charged over underreporting his remuneration, has been detained since November and was served a fresh arrest warrant on December 21 for allegedly transferring personal investment losses worth 1.85 billion yen or $17 million to the Japanese automaker in 2008.



Ghosn has denied the allegations. The previous deadline for his current detention period had been set on January 1.



Ghosn and Greg Kelly, Ghosn's close aide and a former Nissan representative director, were initially arrested Nov. 19 on suspicion of understating in Nissan's securities reports roughly 5 billion yen of the former chairman's 10 billion yen remuneration during the five years through March 2015.



The men and Nissan as a company were indicted December 10 on a charge of violating Japan's financial instruments law.



While Kelly was released on bail on Tuesday, Ghosn's detention period has been further extended after he was served another arrest warrant on suspicion of aggravated breach of trust against Nissan on December 21.



