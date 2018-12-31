

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) said that the company's former chief Executive officer Peter Durkee Meldrum, age 71, passed away on December 20, 2018.



Pete was a co-founder of Myriad Genetics, forming the company with Dr. Mark Skolnick in 1992. Pete steered the company from its inception through its initial public offering in 1995, to a profitable company with more than 2,500 employees that provided over two million patient test results by the time of his retirement in 2015.



'We are deeply saddened by Pete's passing,' said Mark Capone, president and CEO, Myriad Genetics. 'He was a scientific visionary and pioneer in the fields of personalized medicine and molecular diagnostics. He cared deeply about making a difference in patients' lives by providing perfect test results which are values that we continue to live by every day.'



Pete was born on June 26, 1947, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the eldest son of Benjamin 'Nibs' Meldrum and Grace Durkee Meldrum.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX