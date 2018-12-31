

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece retail sales in October fell at the fastest pace since the middle of 2016, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Monday.



Retail turnover fell 2.2 percent year-on-year in October, after a rise of 4.5 percent in September. The volume of retail sales dropped 4 percent.



Sales decreased for the first time since February and at the fastest pace since August 2016, when sales fell 2.6 percent.



The annual decline was largely due to a 7.3 percent slump in pharmaceutical products and cosmetics, and a 2.6 percent decline in clothing and footwear.



Month-on-month, retail turnover dropped 6.2 percent and the volume slid 6.6 percent in October.



