

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP) announced that, due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, the U.S. FDA has requested a further stay of the company's ongoing litigation against the FDA for the duration of the shutdown. The litigation challenges the FDA's authorization of the bulk compounding of drugs, including vasopressin, that have not satisfied the legal requirements.



The FDA has now filed a motion, which Endo did not oppose, seeking a further stay of the suit for the period of time in which the government lacks appropriations.



