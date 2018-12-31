

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Markets are in a celebration mode on the eve of a New Year. Investors are looking for some positive signals from the U.S.-China trade war situation.



Earlier signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading broadly up.



As of 8.20 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 209.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 19.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 59.75 points.



U.S. major averages ended Friday mixed. The Nasdaq inched up 5.03 points or 0.1 percent to 6,584.52, the Dow dipped 76.42 points or 0.3 percent to 23,062.40 and the S&P 500 edged down 3.09 points or 0.1 percent at 2,485.74.



On the economic front, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for December will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior month, the Production Index was 8.4.



The 52-week Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Asian stocks finished on a mixed note Monday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.34 percent to close at 25,845.70.



Australian markets finished the last trading session of the year slightly lower after the release of weak Chinese data.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 0.14 percent to 5,646.40, snapping a three-session winning streak. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.12 percent at 5,709.40 in a shortened trading session on New Year's Eve.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is gaining 51.95 points or 1.11 percent. The German DAX is adding 177.45 points or 1.71 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 5.84 points or 0.09 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 233.66 points or 2.85 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is increasing 0.50 percent.



