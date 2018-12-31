

TRIESTE (dpa-AFX) - Generali Group announced the closing of the transaction to increase its stakes in Future Generali insurance joint ventures in India to 49 percent from 25.5 percent.



Under the transaction, Generali has committed up to about 120 million euros to the partnership which will accelerate the leverage of the far-reaching distribution network of Future Group, a unique platform and customer ecosystem to offer insurance protection solutions within India with a focus on digital.



Jaime Anchustegui Melgarejo, CEO International, said,'The new Generali strategy is focusing on high potential insurance markets: India will play a significant role in our expansion plan in Asia. The strengthening of our partnership with Future Group is a clear signal of the commitment of Generali Group to further invest in the development of partner customer systems with the ambition to expand customer reach.'



