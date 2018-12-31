

HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLDQ) narrowly averted liquidation on Friday after the department store chain's chairman Eddie Lampert made a last-minute $4.4 billion bid to buy the company out of bankruptcy, according to several media reports.



Lampert reportedly submitted the bid for substantially all of the assets of the parent company of Kmart and Sears through Transform Holdco, an affiliate of his hedge fund ESL Investments.



The offer, submitted on Friday just ahead of a 4.00 p.m. deadline, is for 425 of Sears' stores. ESL has reportedly received a $1.3 billion financing commitment from investment banks to fund the bid.



According to CNBC, the offer will provide employment to up to 50,000 of the 125-year-old chain's 68,000 current employees, though an ESL spokesperson reportedly cautioned that it would depend on further actions the company may take between now and closing. Earlier in December, Lampert had outlined a $4.6 billion proposal to buy Sears, but did not formally file the bid with court.



Sears' advisors now have until January 4 to decide whether ESL is a 'qualified bidder.' If approved as a qualified bidder, ESL will be able to take part in an auction against liquidation bids on January 14.



Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in mid-October and also announced a series of actions to position the company to establish a sustainable capital structure, continue streamlining its operating model and grow profitably for the long term, including closing 142 unprofitable stores.



In November, the company said it plans to close 40 more stores, while on Friday it disclosed plans to close an additional 80 stores.



