

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Monday's session in the green. A number of markets, including those in German, Switzerland and the Nordic countries, were closed on New Year's Eve. The remaining markets closed their doors early ahead of tomorrow's New Year's Day holiday.



The gains were fueled by optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal following comments from President Donald Trump.



In a post on Twitter on Saturday, Trump he had a 'long and very good' telephone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.



'Deal is moving along very well,' Trump tweeted. 'If made, it will be very comprehensive, covering all subjects, areas and points of dispute. Big progress being made!'



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.47 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.50 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.29 percent.



The DAX of Germany was closed and the CAC of France rose 1.11 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.09 percent and the SMI of Switzerland was closed.



In London, Oilex jumped 8.28 percent after it received approximately US$290,000 in cash call proceeds relating to its Cambay joint venture with the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation.



AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. rallied 3.0 percent in Amsterdam after it appointed Guido Löber as Chairman of the Management Board of AMG Technologies.



The manufacturing sector in China fell into contraction in December, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday with a PMI score of 49.4. That's down from the no-change mark 50.0 in November, falling beneath that mark and into contraction. A score above 50 signals expansion.



Greece retail sales in October fell at the fastest pace since the middle of 2016, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Monday.



Retail turnover fell 2.2 percent year-on-year in October, after a rise of 4.5 percent in September. The volume of retail sales dropped 4 percent.



Sales decreased for the first time since February and at the fastest pace since August 2016, when sales fell 2.6 percent.



