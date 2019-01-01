

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) announced it has completed the sale of its data center colocation operations and assets to Brookfield Infrastructure and its institutional partners. The company has received $1.1 billion, which will support its goal of reducing net-debt-to-EBITDA-ratio to the 2.5x range by the end of 2019. Customer contracts, employees supporting the colocation operations, fixed assets, leases and specified owned facilities have been transferred to Brookfield.



Brookfield has established a wholly owned company, Evoque Data Center Solutions, to own and operate the acquired assets. Under a strategic alliance with Brookfield, Evoque joins AT&T's global colocation ecosystem program where AT&T will offer Evoque's colocation services to business customers.



