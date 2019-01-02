

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) said that it has signed a new, multi-year agreement with Cigna Corporation. The agreement provides Cigna members covered under its commercial health plans with uninterrupted in-network access to Tenet providers, including hospitals, outpatient centers and employed physicians. In addition, all Tenet facilities remain in-network providers for Medicare beneficiaries that are insured by a Cigna-HealthSpring Medicare Advantage plan.



Ron Rittenmeyer, Tenet's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We are pleased to have reached a successful resolution with Cigna. We believe this is the right outcome for our patients, employees and communities, and we look forward to continuing to serve Cigna members around the country today and in years to come.'



