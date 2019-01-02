

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Antengene Corp. announced that it has completed a $120 million Series B financing. The Series B financing was jointly led by Boyu Capital and FountainVest, with participation from Celgene Corporation, WuXi Corporate Venture Fund, and Taikang.



Previous investors, Qiming Venture Partners and TF Capital, also participated in this round. This new round follows a $21 million Series A financing in 2017, led by Qiming Venture Partners.



Antengene noted that proceeds from the financing will be primarily used to fund the continuing development of the company's lead programs ATG-008 and ATG-010 (selinexor) and other clinical-stage assets, to expand the company's pipeline through internal R&D and external partnerships, and to prepare the commercial launch of late-stage drug candidates. A 169,984 square feet manufacturing and research facility in Shaoxing, China, currently undergoing construction for GMP manufacturing, will provide both the clinical and commercial drug supply for the company's pipeline products.



