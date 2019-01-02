

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) announced the acquisition of Lane Archive Technologies Limited in the Philippines, expanding the company's presence in the country. The acquisition will add eight facilities in Manila, Davao and Cebu to Iron Mountain's existing Philippine operations, delivering records management, data management, document management and secure destruction to nearly 1,000 customers.



Founded in 1987, Lane Archive Technologies offers records and data management services, along with document management and secure destruction, to its customer base throughout the Philippines. Based in Manila, Lane has operations throughout the country and delivers information management services to a wide range of customers.



