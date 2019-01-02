

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Speedcast International Limited (SDA.AX), an Australian provider of remote communication and IT solutions, announced that Sebastien Lehnherr is joining the company as Chief Operating Officer.



Lehnherr is taking over from Keith Johnson in this role, as Johnson previously held a dual role as EVP of the Energy Division and COO. Johnson will now focus 100% on the Energy sector as the sector is seen recovering and are expecting healthy revenue growth in 2019.



As Speedcast COO, Aberdeen-based Lehnherr will assume global responsibility over the organization delivering customer support, network operations, field engineering, capacity management, service implementation, as well as programs and projects management.



Lehnherr previously held numerous operational leadership roles at oilfield services company Schlumberger, where he was responsible for delivering global communications and information technology infrastructure and services.



Most recently Lehnherr oversaw cybersecurity for Schlumberger worldwide as Chief Information Security Officer.



In Australia, Speedcast shares declined 5.15 percent on Wednesday's trading to A$2.76.



