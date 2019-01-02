

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's retail sales in November grew at the fastest pace since the middle of 2017, preliminary data from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales excluding automobile trade rose 5 percent year-on-year following a 3 percent increase in October.



Sales grew for a fifth straight month and at the fastest pace since June 2017, when the pace of growth was the same 5 percent.



Manufactured goods sales grew 10 percent. Sales in other specialized stores such as those selling computers and accessories, books, sports equipment and so on, registered a 15 percent increase.



Pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics, and those selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials, logged sales growth of 11 percent each.



On a month-on-month basis, sales decreased 1 percent in November following a 4 percent rise in October.



After seasonal and working-day adjustments, retail sales increased 2 percent from the previous month.



