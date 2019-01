BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Wednesday, UK CIPS/Markit manufacturing PMI is due. The index is seen at 57.7 in December, compared to 58.2 last month.



The pound fell against its major counterparts before the data.



The pound was valued at 138.30 against the yen, 0.9005 against the euro, 1.2476 against the franc and 1.2705 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



