

The pound declined against its major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound dropped to near a 21-month low of 138.09 versus the yen, off its early high of 139.76.



The pound declined to 5-day lows of 1.2666 against the dollar, 0.9027 against the euro and 1.2464 against the franc, reversing from its early highs of 1.2773, 0.8983 and 1.2534, respectively.



The next possible support for the pound is seen around 136.00 versus the yen, 1.25 against the dollar, 0.915 against the euro and 1.22 against the franc.



