

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Halliburton Co. (HAL) said that it it appointed Jeff Miller, the Company's president and Chief Executive Officer, as Chairman of the Board, effective Jan. 1, 2019. Consistent with the Company's corporate governance guidelines, Executive Chairman Dave Lesar retired on December 31, 2018.



The company noted that Robert Malone will continue as lead independent director of the Halliburton Board of Directors. In this role, Malone will perform the duties outlined in the Company's corporate governance guidelines. These include serving as a liaison between the independent directors and the chair; approving agendas for Board meetings; presiding over meetings and executive sessions of the independent directors; and leading the Board's annual evaluation of the CEO.



