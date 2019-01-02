

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Luxury electric car maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA) said that production in the fourth-quarter grew to 86,555 vehicles, 8% more than its prior all-time high in the third-quarter. The quarterly deliveries grew to 90,700 vehicles, which was 8% more than prior all time-high in the third-quarter. Starting today, the company is reducing the price of Model S, Model X and Model 3 vehicles in the U.S. By $2,000.



Tesla said that in the fourth-quarter, it produced and delivered at the rate of nearly 1,000 vehicles per day, setting new company records for both production and deliveries.



Production in the fourth-quarter grew to 86,555 vehicles, 8% more than our prior all-time high in the third-quarter. This included: 61,394 Model 3 vehicles, in line with our guidance and 15% more than the third-quarter.



The fourth-quarter deliveries grew to 90,700 vehicles, which was 8% more than prior all time-high in third-quarter. This included 63,150 Model 3 (13% growth over Q3), 13,500 Model S, and 14,050 Model X vehicles.



In 2018, the company delivered a total of 245,240 vehicles: 145,846 Model 3 and 99,394 Model S and X.



Tesla said, 'There remain significant opportunities to continue to grow Model 3 sales by expanding to international markets, introducing lower-priced variants and offering leasing. International deliveries in Europe and China will start in February 2019. Expansion of Model 3 sales to other markets, including with a right-hand drive variant, will occur later in 2019.'



The company noted that 1,010 Model 3 vehicles and 1,897 Model S and X vehicles were in transit to customers at the end of the fourth-quarter, and will be delivered in early the first-quarter of 2019.



The company noted that it is taking steps to partially absorb the reduction of the federal EV tax credit (which, as of January 1st, dropped from $7,500 to $3,750). Starting today, it is reducing the price of Model S, Model X and Model 3 vehicles in the U.S. by $2,000. Customers can apply to receive the $3,750 federal tax credit for new deliveries starting on January 1, 2019, and may also be eligible for several state and local electric vehicle and utility incentives, which range up to $4,000.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX