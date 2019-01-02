

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) said Wednesday that it is launching a new collection of Lifestyle Bowls so that customers can achieve their New Year's Wellness Resolutions.



The new offerings are seen as part of Chipotle's efforts to boost itself as a healthy choice and as the Mexican food chain recovers from food-borne illness scandals at its restaurants.



The new line of Lifestyle Bowls includes a Paleo Salad Bowl, Keto Salad Bowl, Whole30 Salad Bowl and Double Protein Bowl. The new offerings can be ordered through the mobile app and on the Chipotle website for in-restaurant pickup or delivery.



According to Chipotle, these first-to-category, diet-driven menu offerings will help customers who have committed to living a healthier lifestyle. They can easily order delicious bowls that only contain the real ingredients permitted by certain diet regimens.



'Now more than ever, Americans are embracing new and varied approaches to healthy living and wellness. We've watched guests custom create lifestyle-specific bowls when ordering in our restaurants, so it made sense to offer delicious options via our online channels that help people easily order bowls with real ingredients that fit their wellness goals,' said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle.



The Whole30 Salad Bowl contains Romaine lettuce, carnitas, fajita veggies, tomato salsa and guacamole, while the Paleo Salad Bowl includes Romaine lettuce, barbacoa, fajita veggies, green salsa and guacamole.



The Keto Salad Bowl has Romaine lettuce, carnitas, red salsa, cheese and guacamole. The Double Protein Bowl includes white rice, black beans, chicken (full portion), steak (full portion), red salsa, romaine lettuce and sour cream.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX