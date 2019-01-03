

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) said that it has resolved its ongoing dispute with Amgen over Teva's generic cinacalcet HCl product. Teva and Amgen have been involved in patent infringement litigation, and Teva recently received approval for, and launched its generic product in the US.



As per settlement, the litigation between the parties will be ended and Teva has agreed to stop selling its generic product until its license date in mid-year 2021, or earlier under certain circumstances. Teva will pay Amgen an undisclosed amount as part of the settlement. That amount and other terms of the settlement remain confidential.



Cinacalcet is a calcium-sensing receptor agonist indicated for secondary hyperparathyroidism (HPT) in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. It is also used for the treatment of hypercalcemia in adult patients with parathyroid carcinoma and severe hypercalcemia in adult patients with primary HPT who are unable to undergo parathyroidectomy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX