

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) announced that it has extended the maturity of its senior credit facility to December 2023 and increased it to $4.1 billion. The pricing grid ranges from LIBOR plus 125bp to LIBOR plus 175bp. The Group's current borrowing rate is LIBOR plus 150bp, a reduction of 25bp under the amended facility.



Geoff Drabble, Chief Executive, said: 'This amended facility enhances the flexibility of our debt package and strengthens further the balance sheet which supports our long-term strategy of responsible growth through a combination of organic investment and bolt-on acquisitions.'



