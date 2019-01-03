sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,135 Euro		+0,535
+3,04 %
WKN: 894565 ISIN: GB0000536739 Ticker-Symbol: 0LC 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,954
18,514
08:38
17,93
18,395
08:38
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC18,135+3,04 %