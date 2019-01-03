

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported that its December total passengers increased 12% to 10.3 million from 9.3 million, a year ago. Ryanair alone recorded 10.0 million customers, rising 9% above prior year level, while Laudamotion carried 0.3 million passengers, for the month. Load factor was 95%, for December. The company operated over 57,000 scheduled flights in December with over 81% arriving on time.



For the rolling annual period, Ryanair reported passenger traffic of 139.2 million, an increase of 8% from previous year. Load factor was 96%, for the period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX