

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose on Thursday to hit over six-month highs as fresh signs of economic weakness in China as well as turmoil in stock and currency markets helped spur demand for safe-haven assets.



Spot gold rose 0.59 percent to $1,288.58 after hitting its highest level since June 15 at $1,290.09 earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures were up 0.47 percent at $1,290.10.



The yen jumped across the board and remained on track to post its biggest single-day gain in 20 months as global growth concerns sent investors scurrying into the safe-haven of the Japanese currency.



The dollar fell more than 4 percent to hit as low as 104.10 yen, as weaker PMI data in China and Europe coupled with Apple's shock profit warning caused a fresh wave of risk aversion.



Apple cut its Q1 revenue guidance to $84 billion from the $89 to $93 billion it had previously projected, citing a weakening economy in China and lower-than-expected iPhone revenue.



Brexit-related worries, trade concerns and political wrangling in Washington over federal government funding of a border wall also lent some support for gold.



