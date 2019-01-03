

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biopharmaceutical company Incyte Corp.(INCY) said Thursday that it has appointed Christiana Stamoulis as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective February 11, 2019. She will succeed David Gryska who, as planned, retired from Incyte at the end of 2018.



Stamoulis has over 20 years of experience in the biotechnology industry. She joins Incyte from Unum Therapeutics, where she was President and CFO.



Prior to Unum, she was the Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Business Development at Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Prior to joining Vertex, she spent nearly 15 years in the investment banking and management consulting industries.



Stamoulis was a Managing Director at Citigroup's Investment Banking division and prior to that, she was a senior investment banker in the Healthcare Investment Banking Group at Goldman Sachs, where she spent the majority of her investment banking career.



