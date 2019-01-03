

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ImaginAb Inc., an immuno-oncology imaging company, announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive license and clinical trial collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR). Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



As per the terms of the agreement, Nektar will use ImaginAb's CD8 ImmunoPET technology to measure whole body and tumor CD8+ T cells' density and distribution in cancer patients. The collaboration will provide important mechanistic insight into various candidates in Nektar's immuno-oncology portfolio.



'Our goal is to help companies accelerate the research and development of next-generation cancer immunotherapies, so clinicians can treat cancer patients more effectively,' said Martyn Coombs, Chief Executive Officer of ImaginAb.



