

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) said Thursday that its 2018 average daily volume or ADV reached a record 19.2 million contracts, up 18 percent from 2017. During 2018, 91 trading days exceeded 20 million contracts, up from 34 days in 2017.



The company's fourth-quarter 2018 volume averaged 20.8 million contracts per day, up 31 percent from the same period a year ago.



CME Group noted that it reached several quarterly ADV records, including Equity Index ADV of 4.5 million contracts, Interest Rate electronic options ADV of 1.5 million contracts and Energy options ADV of 376,000 contracts.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX