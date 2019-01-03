

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Automaker General Motors Co. (GM) reported that U.S vehicle deliveries were 785,229 units in the fourth-quarter, down 2.7 percent from 806,739 units in the prior year.



There were 77 selling days in the fourth-quarter, compared to 76 selling days last year.



'We feel confident heading into 2019 because we have more major truck and crossover launches coming during the year and the U.S. economy is strong,' said Kurt McNeil, U.S. vice president, Sales Operations.



General Motors said that it delivered 2.95 million vehicles in 2018, down 1.6 percent from the previous year. The latest year deliveries included more than 1 million crossovers, almost 974,000 pickup trucks and more than 280,000 large SUVs.



GM crossover deliveries totaled 1.03 million in 2018, up 7 percent versus 2017.



Total sales of all utility vehicles, including large SUVs, totaled 1.30 million, up 7 percent. The Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban were up 5 percent and 7 percent, respectively, and the Cadillac Escalade ended the year with a retail segment share twice that of its closest domestic competitor.



In December, Chevrolet confirmed that its next-generation Silverado 2500HD and 3500HD will be on sale in the second half of 2019. The medium-duty Silverados are now shipping to dealers.



GM posted an 11 percent year-over-year increase in Commercial deliveries in 2018, following average annual growth of 7 percent from 2012-2017.



