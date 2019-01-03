

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) announced a plan to further reduce costs, improve efficiencies and position the company for growth. The company expects to deliver annualized Adjusted EBITDA uplift of $300 million in aggregate, consisting of $200 million by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021.



The program, known as 'MGM 2020', will be a company-wide, business-optimization initiative aimed to leverage a more centralized organization to maximize profitability and, through key investments in technology, lay the groundwork for the Company's digital transformation to drive revenue growth, MGM Resorts said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX