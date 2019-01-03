

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported that its traffic, as well as capacity in December 2018 increased 5.4% from December 2017.



The airline said its traffic for the month rose 5.4% to 17.63 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs from 16.73 billion RPMs in the same period last year.



Monthly capacity was 20.94 billion available seat miles or ASMs, up 5.4% from 19.87 billion ASMs in the prior year period.



Total System Load factor for the month was 84.2%, same with last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX