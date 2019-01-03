

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production decreased further in November, driven by a decline in the electricity and gas supply sector, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Wednesday.



Industrial production dropped a calendar-adjusted 0.6 percent year-over-year in November after a 1.9 percent fall in October.



The decline in November was driven by a 12.2 percent slump in electricity and gas supply output.



Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production grew 12.2 percent and manufacturing output advanced by 3.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, the seasonally adjusted data of industrial production grew 0.9 percent in November after a 1.3 percent fall in the previous month. The gain was the first monthly increase in three months.



