

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that its U.S. Sales for the month of December 2018 declined 8.8% to 220,774 vehicles from 242,049 vehicles in the same month last year.



Car sales for the month dropped 27.8% year-over-year to 34,950 units from 48,380 units, truck sales also decreased 3.8% to 106,599 units and SUVs sales declined 4.4% to 79,225 units as compared to a year earlier.



Ford fleet sales declined 19.5 percent in December, with daily rental down 41.5 percent.



