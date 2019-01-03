

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) tday reported total December sales of 25,870 vehicles, a decrease of 3.8 percent compared to December 2017. With 26 selling days in December 2018, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 3.8 percent on a Daily Selling Rate or DSR basis.



Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported December sales of 6,055 vehicles, an increase of 8 percent compared to December last year. MMdM saw record-setting sales in 2018 totaling 58,105 vehicles, an increase of 7 percent compared to last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX