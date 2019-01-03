

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session with a modest gain. The market returned to action following a 2-day holiday and bucked the overall trend in Europe. The strong performance of two of the three index heavyweights provided support to the overall market.



Global growth concerns weighed on investor sentiment after U.S. company Apple lowered its first quarter revenue forecast. The lower guidance was attributed to a significantly greater than expected impact from economic weakness in some emerging markets.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.44 percent Thursday and finished at 8,466.01. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.44 percent, but the Swiss Performance Index gained 0.29 percent.



Roche climbed 2.4 percent and Nestle gained 1.8 percent. Meanwhile, Novartis slid 0.05 percent.



Swisscom was another notable gainer, finished the day higher by 2.15 percent.



Adecco sank 5.16 percent after it was downgraded to 'Underperform' from 'Neutral' by Credit Suisse.



Swatch Group dropped 3.5 percent and rival Richemont lost 2.8 percent.



In the broad market, AMS plunged 23.2 percent. European chipmakers were under heavy pressure following the warning from Apple.



