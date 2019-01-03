

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Friday see December results for the services and composite PMIs from Caixin, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In November, the services PMI had a score of 53.8 and the composite was at 51.9.



Japan will see final December numbers for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei; the previous reading came in at 52.4.



Hong Kong and Singapore will see December results for the private sector business PMIs from Nikkei; in November, their scores were 47.1 and 53.8.



Malaysia will release November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In October, imports were worth 80.1 billion ringgit and exports were at 96.4 billion ringgit for a trade surplus of 16.3 billion ringgit.



The Philippines will provide December data for consumer prices; in November, inflation was down 0.2 percent on month and up 6.0 percent on year, while core CPI climbed an annual 5.1 percent.



