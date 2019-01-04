

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in December, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Friday with a PMI score of 52.6.



That's up from the 15-month low of 52.2 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, There was solid output expansion on overage over the fourth quarter, but demand pressures remained subdued.



Also, business optimism fell to its lowest level since November 2016.



