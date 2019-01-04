

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) said it expects adjusted earnings per share for the fourth-quarter to be $1.25 to $1.30, compared with a previous guidance of $1.10 to $1.30. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Delta also revised its guidance for pre-tax margin to 10% to 11% from 9% to 11% and its outlook for costs per available seat mile to down about 0.5% from flat to down about 1%. Fuel price per gallon is expected to be $2.38 to $2.43, down from previous guidance of $2.47 to $2.52.



