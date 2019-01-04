

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Friday, IHS Markit is slated to publish PMI data of Italy. Final composite PMI report from France is due at 3:50 am ET. German jobless rate and PMI data for December will be out at 3:55 am ET. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases Eurozone final composite PMI for December.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the greenback and the franc, it retreated against the yen and the pound.



The euro was worth 1.1410 against the greenback, 123.16 against the yen, 1.1249 against the franc and 0.9010 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX