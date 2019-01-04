

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Friday and U.S stock futures pointed to a higher open later in the day after the U.S. and China scheduled fresh trade talks next week and a private survey showed growth in the Chinese service sector accelerated to a six-month high in December, helping ease global growth worries.



The benchmark DAX was up 88 points or 0.84 percent at 10,504 in opening deals after tumbling 1.6 percent the previous day.



Daimler advanced 1.6 percent. The automaker announced that it sold considerably more than 500,000 trucks of its Mercedes-Benz, FUSO, Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses and BharatBenz brands in 2018 compared to 470,700 vehicles last year.



Rival Volkswagen rose 1.2 percent. The company sold a total of 354,064 cars in the U.S. in 2018, up 4.2 percent over last year, boosted by popular SUVs Tiguan and Atlas.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank climbed 1-2 percent.



