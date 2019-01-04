

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee climbed against the U.S. dollar in the evening session on Friday, as regional shares rose on easing global growth worries, as well as encouraging services sector data from China.



The rupee that ended yesterday's trading at 69.96 against the greenback firmed to a 2-day high of 69.47. Next key resistance for the rupee is seen around the 68.00 region.



Sentiment lifted up after China's commerce ministry said that China and the United States would hold vice ministerial level trade talks in Beijing on Jan 7-8.



The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session up 181.39 points or 0.51 percent at 35,695.10, while the broader Nifty index rose by 55.10 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 10,727.35.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX